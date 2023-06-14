Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A wrong-way driver died in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin that also critically injured a Twin Cities woman and two children in an SUV, officials said Wednesday.

The collision occurred Sunday shortly after midnight on Interstate 94 near Menomonie in Dunn County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The driver who died was identified as Benjamin P. Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire, Wis.

Hospitalized with life-threatening injuries were Cierra D. Ellis, 27, of Maple Grove and boys ages 6 and 8, whose identities were not disclosed. The SUV's driver, 28-year-old Demarie J. Ward, of Chicago, was expected to survive his injuries, the patrol said.

Wilfer was driving his car east on westbound I-94 when he hit the SUV, said the patrol, which has yet to explain how the car ended up on the wrong side of the highway.