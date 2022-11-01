Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two drivers were killed in a crash involving a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 694 in Fridley Monday night.

A 46-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion got on the ramp from University Avenue to eastbound I-694 at about 9:50 p.m. At the top of the ramp, the man turned and began driving west in the eastbound lanes, the State Patrol said.

A 78-year-old woman driving a Lexus collided head-on with the Fusion going the wrong way, the patrol said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims' names have not been released, but the patrol said the man was from Brooklyn Center and the woman was from Mounds View.

Eastbound lanes of I-694 were closed for about three hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up the wreckage.