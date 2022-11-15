It's still unofficial, but it appears that a retired attorney rode a write-in campaign for mayor all the way to Birchwood Village City Hall, beating out two men on the ballot in last week's election.

Margaret Ford's win should be made official Tuesday evening by the Birchwood Village canvassing board, which will verify vote totals. For now the secretary of state's website simply says write-in votes totaled 270 for the mayor's office, with candidates James Nelson and Michael McKenzie garnering 171 and 146 votes, respectively.

Ford, whose family has deep roots in the Birchwood Village community nestled on White Bear Lake's south shore, wanted to be on the ballot but a family medical emergency saw her cancel her plans. It wasn't until September that health matters cleared up, and Ford opted to resume her campaign. She had missed the deadline to be on the ballot by then, but steeled her campaign with a group of supporters, the endorsement of outgoing mayor Mary Wingfield and the slogan "Come together 'write' now."

"It was a really a grassroots groundswell that said 'We'd like another choice,'" said Ford, speaking of choices for mayor. She said she agreed to run at the encouragement of Wingfield and a group of supporters.

Ford knocked on doors over the weekends, and her campaign volunteers put out 50 yard signs in one night early in the campaign, the better to make an impact. They put up 25 more that week.

Ford said she enjoyed getting out on the weekends to meet people. Locals told her that they want more avenues of communication with City Hall, some consensus on how to use green spaces, a discussion on affordability, and continued vigilance against traffic.

The leafy enclave, population about 860, saw a disastrous summer of traffic jams brought on by a lengthy repair and renovation of Highway 12/Wildwood Road. Drivers looking for a shortcut shot through Birchwood Village, sometimes at high speed, leading Wingfield and other city officials to erect traffic control signs and temporary one-way designations.

Ford was in private practice with a focus on property tax law before retiring in 2020.

Wingfield, who helped manage Ford's campaign, said she first met Ford a year ago when she was looking for volunteers. "When I reached out to her she said, 'What can I do to help?' She rolled up her sleeves. We were out there chipping buckthorn, hauling brush, cleaning up the town, dirty to the max, and when we finished she said, 'What can I do next to help?'"

Wingfield said voters were skeptical that a write-in candidate could win. "We had to convince people that Margaret was a viable candidate," said Wingfield.

Wingfield said she's known for at least two years that she wouldn't be running this year. "The city is in a great position moving forward," she said.