PRINCETON, N.J. — Ethan Wright had 16 points as Princeton won its ninth straight game, defeating Penn 74-64 on Monday.

Matt Allocco had 12 points for Princeton (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League). Jaelin Llewellyn added 11 points and Drew Friberg had 10 points.

Jelani Williams had 13 points for the Quakers (6-12, 3-2). Michael Moshkovitz added 12 points, Clark Slajchert had 10 points, and George Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds.

