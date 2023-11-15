Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DES MOINES, Iowa — Atin Wright had 25 points in Drake's 87-67 victory over Southwest Minnesota State on Tuesday night.

Wright shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Tucker DeVries added 21 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and four steals. Kevin Overton shot 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points.

Aeron Stevens led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points and two steals. Jake Phipps added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Southwest Minnesota State. Mason Lund also recorded nine points.

Drake plays Oakland in the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.