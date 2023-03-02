Wounded Knee: 50 years later

American Indian Movement Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger watches as members and supporters make their way up the memorial hill from the Four Directions March to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wounded Knee, SD, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement members and supporters join the Four Directions March to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wounded Knee, SD on the 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement Minnesota member Rachel Thunder makes her way to join a gun salute to honor the 1973 Wounded Knee Occupation in Wounded Knee, SD on the 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger holds a prayer tobacco to be left at the Wounded Knee site to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wounded Knee, SD on the 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement youth members join the Four Directions March to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wounded Knee, SD on the 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger, right, and Alvin Bitsue, the chapter director of Arizona AIM, share a laugh after the ceremony at the Wounded Knee memorial site in Wounded Knee, SD on the 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
A Circle of History roundtable discussion and Q&A with the women of Wounded Knee, including from left, Alberta Yeah Qud, Joanne Brown, Moderator Robert Pilot of AIM Twin Cities, Fran Olson, and Madonna Tinder Hawk, was held at the exhibit honoring the Women of Wounded Knee in Porcupine, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger becomes emotional as she talks to people visiting the exhibit honoring the Women of Wounded Knee, including her mother Pat Bellanger, (in photo behind her) in Porcupine, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Tom Cheyenne is covered with a blanket as he is honored during a Pow Wow to honor the 50th Anniversary of the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Rapid City, SD.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement member Crow Bellecourt, the son of Clyde Bellecourt, preps AIM scarfs to sell at an event honoring the Women of Wounded Knee in Porcupine, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
AIM Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger, left, joins in to sing along with the drummers during a Pow Wow to honor the 50th Anniversary of the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Rapid City, SD.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Young girls participate in a Pow Wow to honor the 50th Anniversary of the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Rapid City, SD.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
AIM members are honored during the Grand Entry of a Pow Wow to honor the 50th Anniversary of the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Rapid City, SD.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Caylee White Eagle, left, and Tarah White Eagle get help from their mother Wambli Ska as they get ready for a Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement Minnesota director Lisa Bellanger, right, asks questions to young dancers for the princess competition during a Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement members and supporters joined to watch and participate in a Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Women of Wounded Knee, Madonna Thunder Hawk, left, Yvonne Swan, center, and Mable Eagle Speaker, are greeted by guests during a Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
A photo of Oscar Bear Runner sits on a drum during a Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
American Indian Movement youth members from Rapid City hang out in the bus they use to help the homeless while they help at the Pow Wow to honor the AIM Warriors of Wounded Knee of 1973 in Wanblee, SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.