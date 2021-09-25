Saturday's Gophers loss to Bowling Green goes down as one of Minnesota's worst upsets of the past several decades. A closer look:

Gophers' worst losses under P.J. Fleck, based on point spread

2021 vs. Bowling Green, 31-point favorite, lost 14-10

2020 at Maryland, 20-point favorite, lost 45-44

2018 at Illinois, 9-point favorite, lost 55-31

2017 vs. Maryland, 13-point favorite, lost 31-24

Source: Phil Steele's College Football Preview Magazine

Other notable Gophers football upsets of recent decades

* In 1982, Northwestern defeated the Gophers 31-21 in Evanston, Ill. The Wildcats were 30-point underdogs and had lost their previous 38 Big Ten games.

* In 2010, South Dakota defeated Minnesota at the Metrodome 41-38. There was no point spread listed at the time for an FCS vs. FBS matchup.

* In 2007, Bowling Green defeated the Gophers 32-31 in overtime, spoiling Tim Brewster's debut as Gophers coach. The Falcons were 14-1/2-point underdogs.

Other notable upsets in modern college football history

* In 2017, Howard defeated UNLV 43-40 in Las Vegas. An FCS team, Howard entered as a 45-point underdog,

* In 2007, Stanford defeated USC 24-23 in Los Angeles. The Cardinal, coached by Jim Harbaugh, was listed as an underdog against Pete Carroll's Trojans by 39 to 41 points.

* Earlier in 2007, Appalachian State defeated Michigan 34-32 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines were ranked No. 5 nationally, and this was the first time an FCS team defeated an FBS team. Michigan was widely considered the favorite by 31 to 33 points.