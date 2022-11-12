As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in an effort to tame inflation, the corporate bond market, which lends money to many companies, has been hammered particularly hard.

The steep rise in interest rates has caused bond values to tumble: From October 2021 to October 2022, an index that tracks investment-grade corporate bonds is down by roughly 20%. By some measures, overall bond market losses have been worse than at any time since 1926.

The yield on bonds issued by solid businesses is about 6%, about twice as much as it was a year ago. That number indicates how high of an interest rate rock-solid corporations would have to pay to borrow more money. Rates are even higher for smaller businesses or those that investors consider risky.

Corporate bankruptcies and defaults remain low by historical standards, but a growing number of companies are struggling financially. Businesses in industries such as retail, manufacturing and real estate are especially vulnerable because their sales are weak or falling.

Before rates jumped, companies borrowed a ton of money last year, with lower-rated firms selling more new bonds in 2021 than in any other year. But that flow has turned into a trickle as interest rates have risen and investors have grown more discerning about whom they lend money to.

Most investors, executives and economists expect a recession or anemic growth next year, which could make doing business, borrowing money and paying off loans even more difficult. The looming question is, how many businesses are likely to buckle under those strains and what impact that could that have on the economy?

Moody's, the credit rating agency, said general borrowing conditions for companies would remain "adverse" in the first half of 2023, with default rates climbing because of higher borrowing costs along with the strain of inflation and weakening demand. If inflation substantially eases early next year, Moody's said it would expect the Fed to pause its rate hikes by midyear.

In what Moody's calls its "moderately pessimistic scenario," the default rate among corporate bonds below the top tier "investment-grade" rating will climb to 7.9% in September 2023 from 2.3% in September of this year. That could lead many companies to file for bankruptcy and lay off workers.

Retail companies with already high debts and expensive leases are some of the most vulnerable businesses in corporate America, according to CreditRiskMonitor, a research firm.