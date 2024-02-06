Minneapolis this summer will offer a new generation of bicycle shelters — covered, locked bike racks — for cyclists worried about theft or vandalism.

The pilot program is especially conceived with electric bikes in mind. E-bikes are expensive and a target for thieves, who can remove components from the bikes if they're exposed, such as in a traditional bike rack.

"People are feeling increasingly uncomfortable locking expensive bikes outside," Russ Brooks, mobility planner for the city's Department of Public Works, told a City Council committee last week. Brooks said that as bicycle use increases in the city, especially for commuters who must leave their bikes unattended for stretches of time, secure bike-parking infrastructure will need to be developed. The pilot program is the first step.

Brooks said the program, which would last three years, is still being formed. Bike shelters could spring up as soon as the summer, and Brooks envisions 15 to 20 locations in the city before the winter, with various kinds of shelters that can be rented for short periods.

Another condition of the pilot program: No cost to taxpayers. Spots would be rented by the bike owner, and the shelter company would pay for any energy costs, permit fees and maintenance. Several companies currently operating elsewhere supplement their revenues with advertising on their shelters. Brooks said the experimental program will help answer the question of whether the best long-term course for the city is to contract with a private company, or companies, or pay for permanent infrastructure with city funds.

The types of shelters available on the market vary, from basic cages to fully enclosed structures that also offer charging stations for e-bikes. Some have enough space to handle cargo bikes — elongated bicycles or tricycles that have extra space for passengers, grocery bags, pets or other cargo.

Assuming the City Council signs off on the idea — and support appears likely — the city will solicit proposals later this month and select an operator of the pilot program in March, according to a timeline Brooks presented.



