BANGKOK — World shares were lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors awaited the next steps by the Federal Reserve in its quest to tamp down inflation.

U.S. futures were nearly unchanged, while oil prices fell nearly $1 a barrel.

Investors are awaiting next moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation.

European shares opened mostly lower, with the DAX in Germany down 0.3% at 13,219.67. The CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower, to 6,213.17, while Britain's FTSE 100 also lost 0.1%, to 7,269.58.

The future for the Dow industrials was unchanged and that for the S&P 500 was down only a fraction of a point.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% to 27,699.25 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4% to 2,403.69.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.2% to 20,562.94, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,250.39.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 1.6 points lower to 6,789.90.

The Fed will likely announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row, a hefty increase that it hasn't otherwise implemented since 1994. That will put the Fed's benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018.

The U.S. economy is slowing but healthy hiring shows it is not yet in recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." She spoke ahead of the release this week of a slew of economic reports that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation as interest rates rise.

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy's output in the April-June quarter.

"While rising jobless claims, softer home sales, and a buildup in gasoline inventory show the Fed front-loading rate hikes are causing a slowdown and bringing inflation under control, the issue is at what cost," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that's misleading.

Similar data from Europe have underscored the weakness of the global economy as central banks jack up interest rates. Higher rates make economic conditions more difficult, and too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9%, breaking a three-day rally that had carried it to its highest level in six weeks but still gaining 2.5% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.9%.

The company behind the Snapchat app tumbled 39.1% after it reported a worse loss and lower revenue for the spring than Wall Street had forecast.

On Friday the two-year Treasury yield tumbled again, to 2.98% from 3.09% late Thursday and from 3.14% a week ago, on worries about the economy. A report Friday morning indicated U.S. business activity may be shrinking for the first time in nearly two years, with service industries particularly weak.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.79% early Monday. On Friday, it fell to 2.76% from 2.91% late Thursday.

Besides an easing of Treasury yields, dropping prices for crude oil and other commodities also provided some relief on the inflation front, raising hopes that inflation may be peaking.

Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was 90 cents lower at $93.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.65 on Friday to $94.70 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed 85 cents to $97.53 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 136.34 Japanese yen from 136.05 yen on Friday. The euro climbed to $1.0217 from $1.0214.