World Series MVP Corey Seager had surgery Tuesday for a left sports hernia repair and the Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop will miss most of spring training.

General manager Chris Young said Seager had the surgery in Arizona, where the team hold spring training, and will remain there for rehabilitation. The Rangers are hopeful Seager will be ready by opening day.

''I'm not going to commit to a hard timeline,'' Young said. ''The hope is that by the end of spring, he'll have resumed baseball activity and will be pretty close to full speed at that point.''

Young said the hernia issue came up during the postseason, when Seager was getting some minor treatment in the training room, but it didn't impact his play as Rangers won their first World Series title.

Even after extended rest following the season, Seager felt effects of the hernia through offseason workouts. Young said Seager and the team opted for surgery.

Seager hit .318 with six homers and 12 RBIs, along with 15 walks, in their 17 postseason games. He homered three times in the World Series, including a tying drive in the ninth inning of the opener.

In the regular season, the second of his $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas, Seager hit .327 with a league-best 42 doubles, 33 homers and 96 RBIs in 119 games.

