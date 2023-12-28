Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Jimmy Snuggerud had a hat trick and set up another goal, all in the first period, as Team USA beat Switzerland 11-3 on Thursday at the world junior hockey championships.

Snuggerud, a sophomore winger for the Gophers, is one of six Minnesotans on the U.S. team. Gavin Brindley had two goals for the second consecutive game, and Frank Nazar had four assists.

Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, Will Smith, Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard. Isaac Howard and Quinn Finley also scored for the Americans in the Group B game. Cutter Gauthier added three assists.

The U.S., which is 2-0 and plays Czechia on Friday, got 24 saves from Jacob Fowler while firing 40 shots at two Swiss goalies.

The American team, coached by Denver's David Carle, opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Norway on Tuesday. The team also includes Gophers defensemen Sam Rinzel and Ryan Chesley, Maple Grove's Danny Nelson (Notre Dame) and Gophers forward Oliver Moore.