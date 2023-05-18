'Working: What We Do All Day'

This four-part docuseries borrows its title from Studs Terkel's oral history on American labor. But host and co-executive producer Barack Obama will remind you more of another Chicago legend. He's spent much of his post-presidency positioning himself as the next Oprah Winfrey. And he's pretty good at it. The highlights come whenever Obama pops in on common citizens, oohing over a part-time musician's latest tunes, grocery shopping with a single mother and delivering lunch to desk-bound operators. Even those who hate his politics will have to agree that he exudes the warmth and wit of a daytime talk-show host. The only person who may be more Oprah-esque? Michelle Obama. Netflix

'Love to Love You, Donna Summer'

The disco queen's daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, played an instrumental role in bringing her late mom's life into focus, showing how her private life contrasted with her persona as a sultry sex symbol. Elton John is among the folks paying homage. 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO; streaming on Max

'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Few will argue that this series was a great procedural. But as it wraps up its 14th and final season, you've got to give it credit for nurturing an adorable bromance. LL Cool J's bravado played off nicely against Chris O'Donnell's laid-back approach. They were Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid — but with more gunfire. 8 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'The Mother'

Next time Ben Affleck considers picking a fight with his wife, he may want to check out her latest thriller. Jennifer Lopez is quite believable as a no-nonsense assassin who comes out of hiding to save the daughter she gave up for adoption. One interrogation scene looks like a high-powered dance session with our heroine applying lethal jazz hands. The plot, however, is ridiculous. J. Lo should give the screenwriters a kick in the ribs. Netflix

'SmartLess: On the Road'

HBO Max now wants to be known simply as Max, and it's celebrating the name change with a slew of new shows, including this docuseries chronicling a popular podcast's tour. There are lots of celebrity guests, but the six-parter works best when it focuses on the bickering and bonding between hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. The merciless insults they exchange in hotel suites is more hilarious than anything onstage. Lands Tuesday on Max