Labor union Unifor said Sunday that 1,350 workers at a Bombardier business-jet plant went on strike when the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract by a deadline on Saturday night.

The union said the negotiations continued into Sunday morning and would resume on Monday.

Bombardier said it was continuing to negotiate and hoped to ''swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.''

Neither side would discuss details of the negotiations.

This strike involves production and office workers at a Bombardier plant at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where Global-series aircraft are built.

Workers at the plant went on strike for several days in the summer of 2021 before ratifying a three-year contract that included wage increases and better pension benefits.