LAFAYETTE, La. — Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin' Cajuns' 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Dontae Fleming had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Bernard added 97 yards receiving and a TD on five catches for Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt).

Kenneth Almendares kicked a 43-yard field goal to open the scoring with about 5 minutes to go in the first quarter and Fleming's first touchdown — a 5-yarder — made it 10-0 going into the second.

Dominic Zvada got Arkansas State (2-6, 1-4) on the board with a 43-yard field goal before AJ Mayer threw a 27-yard TD pass to Seydou Traore with 6:28 to go in the first half but Zavada's PAT attempt was blocked and the Red Wolves trailed 10-9. Bernard answered with a 45-yard scoring reception less than 2 minutes later and Fleming added a 55-yard TD catch that made it 24-9 just before halftime.

