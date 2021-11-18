PHOENIX — Holland Woods had 25 points as Grand Canyon romped past Prairie View 91-64 on Wednesday night.

Woods shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

Gabe McGlothan had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Chance McMillian had 11 points.

D'Rell Roberts had 18 points for the Panthers (0-6). William Douglas added 10 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points and six rebounds.

