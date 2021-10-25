A Woodbury woman with a long history of mental illness has been ruled incompetent to stand trial on charges of fatally attacking her 5-year-old daughter and wounding her 6-year-old son in the street outside their home.

Sadiyo I. Mohamed, 32, was ordered civilly committed for six months, meaning the second-degree murder and second-degree assault case against her in Washington County District Court "is indeterminably suspended until [the] defendant is determined competent to proceed," read last week's ruling from Judge Richard Illka.

The ruling followed a report by Dr. Colt Blunt, who determined Mohamed was incompetent to proceed in connection with the charges that allege she killed Kawthar Abdi and injured her brother in May. Blunt told the judge that Mohamed refused to participate in an examination and would not leave her jail cell for last week's court hearing concerning her mental state.

Court records show that Mohamed has been struggling with mental illness since at least 2013, when she was civilly committed for a year to receive treatment. She was similarly committed in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was last discharged in September 2018.

Mohamed told police on the day of the attacks that she has bipolar disorder and had been off her medications for a couple of months, according to the criminal complaint. She also said she has been "paranoid and hallucinating for the last couple of days," the complaint read.

She went on to say that she believed her children were playing games with her, and "she said she wasn't sure if her kids were the devil or a demon, which made her question if she should hurt them or not," the charges continued.

Police responded about 12:45 a.m. on May 26 to numerous 911 calls from the 400 block of Lake View Alcove and saw Mohamed chasing her screaming son down the street. Officers found Kawthar faceup in the street. She was bleeding from a head wound and was unresponsive, according to the charges.

Emergency medical personnel took the children to Regions Hospital. The girl had a fractured skull and other serious injuries, and the boy had a possible broken arm and a large bump just above his right eye, the charges read. Kawthar died three weeks later.

