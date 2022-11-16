A Woodbury teenager has been sentenced for a driving stunt that sent his speeding car into an airborne crash that killed one of his passengers and seriously injured three other teens.

Kyle S. Hollister, 18, was sentenced on Tuesday in Washington County District Court after he pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash in a Woodbury residential neighborhood on March 13, 2021. The crash split the car in half upon impact with a tree and killed 18-year-old Garrett Bumgarner.

Hollister, who was 17 at the time of the wreck, was sentenced under what is called extended jurisdiction juvenile status, which blends an adult prison sentence within juvenile court. Under the terms, Hollister's 5 3⁄ 4 -year adult prison term is suspended as long as he complies with all aspects of his probation, which lasts until he turns 21.

The site of the crash gained the reputation as "roller coaster road" because teens have been known to jump vehicles where there is a dip in the street, the County Attorney's Office said. Hollister was driving 73 to 80 miles per hour about 11 p.m., when he sent his car airborne, according to prosecutors. The speed limit was 30 mph.

Bumgarner was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The others who survived the crash were 17 at the time and identified by police as Connor Bro, Jack Mears and Andrew McKevitt. All five attended East Ridge High School.

"The defendant's driving conduct was inexcusable," County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement that followed sentencing. "We continue to think of the Bumgarner family who lost a son, brother, and friend to many, as well as the other victims and their families whose lives are forever changed."

At sentencing, Judge Gregory Galler ordered Hollister to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of his probation. Galler directed 35 of those hours to be dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of reckless driving. That probationary requirement was requested of the Bumgarner family, in honor of the number he wore playing hockey.

Other terms of Hollister's probation include: 10 days on a county work crew, complying with a Community Circles restorative justice program, and paying restitution.