MILWAUKEE — The Wood County Sheriff's Department seized over $132,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy, during a search of a home in the Town of Saratoga this week.

The sheriff's department announced the seizure Friday, saying it was part of a long-term investigation with state law enforcement agencies. Police officers also found marijuana, $16,000 in cash and high-valued jewelry. A woman who lived at the home was arrested.

"Wood County has seen 12 overdose deaths to date this year," Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said in a statement. "The majority of those deaths were connected to fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. This seizure likely saved many lives in Central Wisconsin."