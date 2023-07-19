The Women's World Cup is here! Well, OK, not here here. It's in Australia and New Zealand, just the least convenient time zone possible for watching in the United States. But it is taking place starting Thursday and the U.S. Women's National Team is good — and looking to win.

Fans in the Twin Cities are making a valiant effort to cheer on the Stars and Stripes for the first scheduled round, when the U.S. team aims to become the first country to complete a 3-peat in the history of the women's World Cup. Its pool play matches are against Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Here's where to watch — and party:

The Minnesota Aurora, the state's community-owned USL W League team, is hosting a watch party next Wednesday at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The team is encouraging fans to bring a blanket and hang out on the turf while the USA-Netherlands match plays on the stadium screen. There'll be concessions and activities for kids. (Gates open at 7 p.m., match starts at 8 p.m., free, but ticket required. 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan, mnaurora.com).

Go big, or go home! Minnesota United FC, is hosting two free watch parties at 8 p.m. on Friday and next Wednesday, at Allianz field in the Brew Hall. Food, music, photo ops and United merch shopping will be available. (8 p.m.,Fri. and Wednesday, free, RSVP required, 400 Snelling Av. N., St Paul, mnufc.com).

Want a sports bar atmosphere for your Women's World Cup experience? For the Canada-Nigeria match, Tom's Watch Bar in downtown Minneapolis is holding a free party on Thursday with giveaways and an opportunity to meet MNUFC starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. (Thurs., 7:30 p.m., free, RSVP encouraged, 609 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis, tomswatchbar.com)

Its got one of the best patios in the Cities, so Surly Brewing would be a perfect place to host a USWNT watch party. In fact, it's hosting two, one on Friday and one next Wednesday. The really nice part? They'll keep the patio bar open as late as the match goes, so you can keep the celebration going. (8:00 p.m., Fri. and July 26, free, all ages, 520 Malcolm Av. SE, Minneapolis, surlybrewing.com)

Given its massive mural of soccer star Megan Rapinoe, you'd guess that the Black Hart of St. Paul would be involved with some watch party action. The bar promises to show all the USWNT matches, meaning it'll be open some crazy hours. On Friday, the cover-free fun starts at 8, and there's a drag show the game. The bar will also show the USA-Netherlands match at 8 p.m. on July 26. On Aug 1, Black Hart will close at 1:00 a.m., and re-open at 1:30 a.m. for the game against Portugal, which kicks off at 2 a.m. The final match is Aug 20. No matter who ends up playing, it'll be open at 4:30 a.m. for the diehard fans. (Free, 1415 University Av. W, St. Paul, blackhartstp.com)

Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis, a hub for soccer-related events in the Twin Cities, hosts a USWNT watch party Friday on its rooftop lawn, showing the match vs. Vietnam on the big screen. (Fri., 8 p.m., free, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, britspub.com)

The Dive in St. Anthony will have a watch party on Friday for the Vietnam match. The party is sponsored by Minneapolis City Soccer Club (Fri., 8 p.m., free, 3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St. Anthony, thedivesbag.com)