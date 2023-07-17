Women's World Cup schedules and scores Brazilian fans paint a banner to support their side. — Bruna Prado, Associated Press Scores, schedules and starting times for the game, which run through August 20. Is your time playing ina match that starts at 2 a.m. in the Twin Cities?

Women's World Cup betting information via DraftKings Favorites and long shots for the entire tournament, as well as game-by-game odds.