Who will take home the trophy that the United States won in 2015 and 2019?

— Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women's World Cup

July 17, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Women's World Cup schedules and scores

Brazilian fans paint a banner to support their side.

— Bruna Prado, Associated Press

July 17, 2023 - 11:35 AM

Scores, schedules and starting times for the game, which run through August 20. Is your time playing ina match that starts at 2 a.m. in the Twin Cities?

Team USA pool play, game times and TV information

A fan held up a sign supporting Team USA’s Julie Ertz

— Marlena Sloss, New York Times

July 17, 2023 - 11:43 AM

Here's the information on the three pool play games for the United States team. All of them are on Ch. 9 in the Twin Cities.

Women's World Cup betting information via DraftKings

 July 17, 2023 - 11:51 AM

Favorites and long shots for the entire tournament, as well as game-by-game odds.

Team USA: Roster and player information

Megan Rapinoe plans to retire after the Women’s World Cup.

— Josie Lepe, Associated Press

July 17, 2023 - 12:05 PM

Here are the players on this year's U.S. women's team, including statistics and where they are playing when not competing for the national side.

Long flight to the Women's World Cup? US players have a plan for that

July 14, 2023 - 10:06 AM

Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women's World Cup warm-up game

July 14, 2023 - 8:30 AM