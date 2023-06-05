The United States started its bid for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final. Winning a third straight title won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer's most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.

That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S., which won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, the most of any nation.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP RESULTS

The Americans went down a goal early in the 2019 final rematch against Netherlands before Lindsey Horan equalized with a header in a tense 1-1 draw at Wellington.

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia, scoring a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

Telma Encarnacao scored a goal and assisted on another as Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0. The Portugal win ensured Vietnam can't advance to the knockout stage.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

On Friday, Argentina and South Africa are aiming to bounce back from opening losses when they meet in Dunedin at noon (8 p.m. Thursday ET) in Group G. In Group D, European champion England takes on Denmark in Sydney at 6:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) and China plays Haiti in Adelaide at 8:30 p.m. (7 a.m. ET).

On Saturday, Sweden and Italy meet in Group G in the New Zealand capital of Wellington. In Group F, Brazil great Marta could get a chance to be the first player to score in six World Cups when her team lines up against France in Brisbane at 8 p.m. (6 a.m. ET). Jamaica takes on Panama in Perth at 8:30 (8:30 a.m. ET).

HOW TO WATCH THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Fox holds the English-language media rights in the United States for the Women's World Cup. Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights.

Fox will broadcast a record 29 matches over the air on its main network and the rest of the games will be aired on FS1. All matches will be streamed on the Fox app.

FIFA struck a collective deal with the European Broadcasting Union in mid-June, ending a standoff with a broadcasters in five major European television markets. The deal guarantees the games will air in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.

TOP STORIES

Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup.

Hildah Magaia has given South Africa hope it can win a Women's World Cup match.

BETTING GUIDE

The United States is a +250 favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After the opening six days of the tournament, Spain is next at +300, followed by England +550 and Germany +650.

There's also a big group of teams the oddsmakers say have little chance of lifting the trophy, including China, Jamaica, Argentina, South Korea, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Haiti, Portugal and Panama. All are at +43,000.

AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports