A woman called for help for her and her husband from inside their burning home southwest of the Twin Cities, but the efforts of emergency medical responders could not save their lives, officials said.

The blaze broke out about 12:50 am. Sunday about 4 miles southwest of Montgomery on Jindra Lane, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.

Betty Jindra, 73, called 911 and reported that the house was on fire and she and Roman Jindra, 76, were trapped inside, a Sseriff's office statement read.

Sheriff's deputies and fire and ambulance personnel from Montgomery and Le Center raced to the scene.

"The first arriving deputy attempted to make entry to the residence but was driven back by heavy smoke and heat," the sheriff's office statement noted.

Montgomery firefighters in protective clothing and breathing apparatus entered the home, found the Jindras in the kitchen and brought them outside, the statement continued.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts on the couple, however, they were pronounced deceased at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Firefighters soon extinguished the flames.

Officials have yet to indicate how the fire started.