A woman was shot and critically wounded outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville, officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9800 block of W. 217th Street, police said.

A man who knows the 31-year-old woman was involved in the incident, remained at the scene and was "cooperating in the investigation," read a police statement, which did not elaborate further on a motive or the man's relationship to the woman.

The woman was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where she was last reported to be in critical condition, police said.

Police did not disclose the identity of the man or the woman.