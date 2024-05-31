STAMFORD, Conn. — Woman sentenced to 14.5 years in prison for murder conspiracy in 2019 disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported she was sentenced to 20 years).
