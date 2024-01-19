A woman received a four-year prison term after admitting that she was high on opioids when her speeding pickup truck veered from the street near the University of Minnesota women's soccer facility and fatally struck a 29-year-old former Gophers track athlete.

Melinda J. Dotray, 48, of Rockford, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash in Falcon Heights on Aug. 14, 2021, that killed Abigail "Abby" Anderson.

In exchange for her plea in October, the County Attorney's Office dismissed all other counts including a more serious third-degree murder charge.

With credit for time served since after her arrest, Dotray is expected to serve the first 2 ⅔ years of her term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Anderson was the sister of Gabriele "Gabe" Grunewald, an elite middle-distance runner from Perham, Minn., who died in 2019 from adenoid cystic carcinoma, which was diagnosed in 2009 while she was running for the University of Minnesota. Abby also ran for the Gophers after starring in track at Perham High School in Minnesota.

Like her sister, Anderson was an avid runner right up until her death. She ran the 2019 New York City Marathon in honor of her sister.

Anderson, of Minneapolis, was struck about 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue, north of Larpenteur Avenue. She died that night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The sisters' father, Kim Anderson, said a couple of days after the crash that Abby was hit while heading to the soccer field to see her boyfriend coach a match.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sheriff's deputies at the scene learned that Dotray's pickup hit and seriously damaged a parked car on Cleveland Avenue. Dotray also hit Abby Anderson, who was walking on the grass nearby, then drove through a fence onto the Les Boland Golf Course and hit her again while returning to the road.

Data retrieved from the truck revealed that Dotray was going more than 60 miles per hour when she hit the car. The speed limit on Cleveland is 40 mph.

Investigators searched Dotray's pickup and recovered drugs in the glove compartment. Tests on them revealed the presence of methamphetamine.

A sample of her blood submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed numerous illicit drugs in her system, including amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.