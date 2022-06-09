The 84-year-old woman who was run over in Brooklyn Center allegedly by an unlicensed motorist with five drunken-driving convictions has died a week later, authorities said Thursday.

Joyce Acosta, of Brooklyn Center, died about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tammy R. Olson, 59, also of Brooklyn Center, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Friday with criminal vehicular operation in connection with the midafternoon crash on June 1 near Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road. Olson was arrested several hours after the collision.

"Our detective will be working with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to amend the criminal complaint to vehicular homicide," said Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

Court records in Minnesota show that Olson's fifth drunken-driving conviction occurred in November 2017, when a preliminary breath test taken soon after she left a liquor store in Bloomington measured her blood alcohol content at 0.27%.

Last week's criminal complaint says Olson's license had been canceled, and she was on supervised release for the 2017 conviction. The state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Olson had her driving privileges taken from her more than 4½ years ago.

According to last week's complaint and police:

People nearby told police they saw a car hit a woman Acosta shortly after 3 p.m. as she was walking across Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road. Flesland said Acosta was not in the crosswalk at the time.

A witness said he saw the car shortly before the crash behind him in the drive-through of a nearby Taco Bell. He said the woman in the car was "yelling at him for not moving through the drive-through lane fast enough," the complaint read.

Just as the car was about to speed out of the fast-food outlet, the man took photos of the driver and the license plate before he saw the pedestrian being run over.

Police used the photo of the license plate to track the car to Olson's garage about five hours after the crash. Olson told police the pedestrian ran in front of her car. She said she drove straight home, rather than stay at the crash scene.

Olson acknowledged to police that she had a few drinks before driving that afternoon.