A 23-year-old woman has admitted to fatally shooting another woman last summer during a confrontation on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Perishea L. Young, 23, of West St. Paul, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting late in the afternoon on Aug. 10 at 9th Street and the Nicollet Mall of Shawna Starr Campbell, 25, of St. Paul. Campbell died 10 days later at HCMC.

The plea deal between prosecutors and the defense calls for Young to receive a sentence ranging from 17 1⁄ 2 to 20 years. Young remains jailed ahead of sentencing on May 8. After being given credit for time in jail since her arrest, a sentence at the top range would mean Young would expect to serve slightly more than 12 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release

The intersection of 9th and Nicollet has been a problem spot for police and in particular the Target store, whose two-story main entrance looms over the street corner. In an effort to improve safety just outside its doors, Target reduced its hours and and enhanced its security presence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers dispatched to the intersection on a report of gunfire arrived and saw a large crowd around a woman who was gasping for air and suffering from a wound to her chest. Various surveillance videos showed the victim and Young in a verbal confrontation.

Young drew a gun from her purse, took several steps toward the other woman and shot her at close range. The victim is "unarmed and at no point did she advance upon" Young, the complaint read.

Young ran and dropped the gun. A third female picked up the gun and tossed it into a car. Young got in the car and fled. About 3½ hours later, she turned herself in at the Minneapolis Police Department and gave up the gun.

Young at first told police that she shot the woman in self-defense, contending that the woman reached into her purse and had something in her hands. But when police disclosed that the video showed otherwise, Young admitted that she is "'quick to fight,'" the complaint quoted as her as saying. Young explained that the woman spat in her direction as they argued.