Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 47-year-old woman woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis., early morning Monday, and a suspect has been arrested.

The woman was identified Monday as Amy Cathleen Theis of River Falls.

Officers from River Falls Police Department responded shortly after midnight Monday to reports of an unconscious person in the 500 block of Bandle Street in River Falls, according to a department news release. Upon arrival they found Theis dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and charges are expected from the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office within two days, according to the release. The department did not identify the suspect.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, it added.