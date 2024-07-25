Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a light-rail train in St. Paul this week has been identified as Taquita D. Baker, 32, of St. Paul.

Baker was hit by a Green Line train at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of University Avenue and Syndicate Street in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit police.

Baker, who had five children, grew up in a family of six children and spent her whole life spending much of her time with relatives, according to her younger sister, Marquita Baker.

Marquita Baker said her sister Taquita was a "comedian" who loved to go shopping and would often take her nieces and nephews along with her.

"She was a good person," Marquita Baker said. "She was caring, charming. She loved everyone."

The incident remains under investigation, police said.