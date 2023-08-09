Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in St. Louis Park, and two people have been arrested.

St. Louis Park police responded about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a deceased woman in the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue S. Officers checked the apartment unit and didn't find anyone, according to a police news release.

Officers then returned just after 4:15 p.m., checked a different apartment and found a body inside. A man and woman who police say knew the victim were arrested at the scene without incident.

The 51-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of interfering with a body, the release said. Both were also suspected of burglary, according to the Hennepin County jail log.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Police do not believe there is ongoing threat to the public. The St. Louis Park Police Department asked anyone with information to call 952-924-2618.