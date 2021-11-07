A woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Columbia Heights.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the woman was walking west across NE. Central Avenue when she was struck by a southbound minivan at 5:19 p.m. Columbia Heights police and firefighters and Allina EMS responded.

First responders took the woman to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt. Neither the driver's nor the pedestrian's names have been released.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including Columbia Heights police, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The investigation closed the southbound lanes of Central for some time.

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668