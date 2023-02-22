Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman was fatally shot and a man wounded along W. Broadway in north Minneapolis, officials said Wednesday.

The two people arrived in a vehicle about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to North Memorial Health and were identified as a 28-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, police said.

Police were told shortly before midnight that the woman had died, Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement. The man was suffering from apparent broken bones and other significant injuries, a police report read.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting, nor have police addressed a possible motive for the crime. Also, officials have yet to release the names of the woman or the man.

Parten's statement noted the vehicle that arrived at North Memorial "had evidence of damage from gunfire."

Police found the scene of the shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway, where they looked for evidence, the statement continued.

There have been 10 homicides in the city this year and four in the past week, according to a Star Tribune database. At this time last year, there also were 10 homicides in Minneapolis.