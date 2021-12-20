A woman was found fatally shot early Monday in Minneapolis' East Phillips neighborhood.

Minneapolis police and fire departments responded to the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue about 6:58 am after reports of a person being "down on the street" and found a woman with gunshot wounds, a news release said. Hennepin EMS also responded to the scene. Police said lifesaving efforts were started at the scene before the woman was transported to the hospital, where she died.

"There is limited information indicating who was involved or what transpired," the news release said. No arrests have been announced.

According to a Star Tribune database, the woman's death is the 95th homicide of the year.