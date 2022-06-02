A head-on crash involving two vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake left a woman dead and a man hospitalized in critical condition.

The man was driving west on Crosstown Boulevard when he crossed the center line at about 2:35 p.m. and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a woman near 173rd Avenue NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders treated both victims at the scene. The man was airlifted to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died, the Sheriff's Office said. Names of the victims have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.