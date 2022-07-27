A woman driving a minivan was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a garbage truck at an intersection southwest of Willmar, Minn.

The victim, who was 56 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of SW. 60th Street and 105th Avenue SW. in Edwards Township, Sgt. Tim Fischer of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the garbage truck, a 47-year-old man from Atwater, Minn., was treated on the scene for minor injuries, Fischer said.

Neither the name of the victim nor the garbage truck driver have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.