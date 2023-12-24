Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman whose SUV veered into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV in Columbus, Minn., died Saturday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was driving north on Lake Drive Northeast at 141st Avenue Northeast before 2 p.m. when her SUV drove into the southbound lane and crashed into an SUV driven by a man, according to a sheriff's department press release.

The woman was declared dead on the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The man driving the other SUV was hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.