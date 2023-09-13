Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman died in fiery crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon on Hwy. 55 in Plymouth.

Authorities identified the victim as Catherine Caron, 68, of Plymouth.

The State Patrol shut down the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 55 at Industrial Park Boulevard for several hours following the crash, which happened about 2:20 p.m.

According to the patrol, Caron was in a Honda Pilot and was crossing Hwy. 55 when she was struck by an eastbound pickup truck and Toyota Camry.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation video posted online shows two vehicles heading east on Hwy. 55 to appear to have run a red light at high speeds, with one of them using the right turn lane as a through lane prior to the fatal crash. The Camry landed in the center median where it caught fire, the video shows.

Caron, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver of Camry, a 49-year-old Hopkins man, was injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The pickup truck driver was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.