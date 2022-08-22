A woman who was shot during an altercation with another woman in downtown Minneapolis has died of her injuries after 10 days in the hospital.

Officers responded to an incident in the area of the Target store on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 10. They found the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators determined a verbal altercation between two women escalated to gunfire. The suspect, Perishea Young, 23, later turned herself in and remains in the Hennepin County jail.

Young has been charged with first-degree assault and charges of second-degree murder and assault causing great bodily harm are pending. At her initial court appearance last week, Prosecutor Judith Cole told Judge Lyonel Norris that the victim, only identified as initials S.C., was not expected to survive.

Cole said that Young is claiming self-defense; however, surveillance cameras from that intersection show "this is not a viable claim."

"The victim was not reaching for anything. ... Ms. Young was upset because the victim spat at her," she said.

Public defender Geoffrey Isaacman said that Young has a permit to carry and she possessed a firearm because she is homeless and uses the firearm to protect herself and her 4-year-old son as they bounce around and sometimes end up in unsafe places.

It is the city's 61st homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.