A woman who fell in a Minneapolis parking lot was run over and killed by a driver who left the scene and later made contact with police, officials said Monday.

The suspected hit-and-run happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Hennepin Avenue, police said. The parking lot is for Eli's East Food & Cocktails.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased female had fallen in the parking lot and was struck by a vehicle," a statement from police said. "The involved vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers."

Emergency responders came to the 55-year-old woman's aid, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity has yet to be released.

Sgt. Garrett Parten said Monday afternoon that the driver and the passenger vehicle has since been "accounted for" by police. Parten offered no details on what led to police locating the driver and the vehicle or when that occurred. He said the driver has not been arrested.