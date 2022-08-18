A 44-year-old woman has been charged with stealing more than $210,000 from a southern Minnesota city's public housing authority over an eight-year time span.

Marcie M. Thumann was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a government program that receives federal funding in connection with thefts from the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority, where she worked.

Thumann has been charged by summons and is due in court on Oct. 12. An attorney for Thumann declined Thursday to comment about the allegations.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thumann stole $213,217 "for her own use" from the housing authority, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The thefts occurred from January 2010 through "at least" mid-July of 2018, court records disclosed.

The charging document did not disclose how Thumann went about stealing from the agency.