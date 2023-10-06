Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRISTOL, Conn. — A woman fired several gunshots in the lobby of a Connecticut police station but bulletproof glass prevented anyone from being injured, authorities said Friday as they charged the shooter with attempted murder and other crimes.

The shooting happened at the Bristol Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly a year after two local officers were shot to death in an ambush.

The woman, a 51-year-old resident of nearby Plainville, fired several shots at the window of the front desk, which was unoccupied at the time, police said in a news release. None of the shots penetrated the bullet-resistant glass, officials said.

Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the woman, but she fired more shots toward them, again stopped by bulletproof glass, the statement said. One officer shot back at her. She put her gun down and officers used a stun gun to subdue her. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The woman was charged with attempted murder, several gun crimes, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Her bond was set at $3 million.

The Connecticut State Police and the Inspector General's Office are investigating the incident, Bristol police said.

Bristol police asked anyone without essential police business to avoid the area around the department's headquarters Friday.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Iurato recently return to work.