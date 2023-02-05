A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman has admitted to being an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a man in Inver Grove Heights during an apparent dispute that turned violent over an erotic massage.

Fotini A. West pleaded guilty Friday in Dakota County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Chang-Beom Lee, 43, whose body was found by police early Sept. 24 at his residence in the 2100 block of 78th Court E.

West entered what is called a Norgaard plea, meaning she admits to the allegations but contends she does not recall her actions during the crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 3 and comes with no agreement on how much time she will serve. In the meantime, West remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Co-defendant Logan A. Slack pleaded guilty last week to second-degree intentional murder, admitting that he shot Lee. The plea agreement calls for Slack to receive a term of about 30½ years.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Slack can expect to serve nearly 20 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is also scheduled for May 3.

According to the charges:

Lee called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 24, screaming for help. Officers entered Lee's home and found him in the basement bathroom.

Occupants of a vehicle parked nearby told an officer they saw an unfamiliar SUV parked in the cul-de-sac with the engine running. The vehicle description led to police stopping the SUV near the crime scene, where they arrested Slack, West and a third person who ultimately was not charged.

Slack told police he drove West to Lee's home "for the purpose of [her] giving him an erotic massage … in exchange for money," according to the charges. West came out and told Slack that Lee had assaulted her and wouldn't pay.

Slack and West confronted Lee in the locked basement bathroom. Slack shot Lee in the back. He said he shot Lee to stop him from calling 911 and "to obtain [Lee's] cellphone to ensure electronic payment for the massage," the charges say.