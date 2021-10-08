A 63-year-old woman has admitted to helping dispose the body of her husband nearly a decade ago after their son killed him in the family's suburban Twin Cities home.

Connie L. Herbst, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty this week in Scott County District Court to aiding an offender after the fact in connection with the in connection with the 2013 death of Gary A. Herbst, whose skull was sniffed out by a dog in December 2017 south of Barron, Wis., and brought back to the pet owner's home.

The plea deal calls for dismissal of the more consequential second-degree intentional murder count. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24. In the meantime, Herbst remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.

In June, Austin J. Herbst, 27, of New Prague, was sentenced by Judge Carrie Lennon to a 12 ½-year term after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder. He will serve about 7 ¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Gary Herbst was killed in the family's home in Elko New Market on July 6, 2013. The body remained in the home until mid-August of that year, when the mother and son dumped it in the woods near Barron, Wis.

The son told the judge during sentencing that years of physical and emotional abuse suffered by his mother and him at his father's hands prompted him to end the torment with a single gunshot.

Following the discovery of the skull in late 2017, the rest of the skeletal remains were soon located by Barron County sheriff's deputies. It took another 2½ years before authorities identified the remains as those of Gary Herbst, thanks in large part to the DNA Doe Project, a volunteer organization based in California that helps law enforcement solve especially challenging crimes around the country.

On June 29, 2020, about a week after authorities announced the identity of the remains, former neighbors told police they saw the Herbst pickup backed up on the grass behind the home after dark in mid-August 2013, the charges against the mother and son read. One neighbor saw Connie and Austin Herbst load into the pickup something that looked like rolled-up carpeting. Prosecutors believed Gary Herbst' body was in the carpeting.

