An 84-year-old woman died in an ATV crash in Wright County, officials said Wednesday.

The rollover wreck occurred Tuesday along a soybean field near NE. Edmonson Avenue and 89th Street in Monticello Township, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Matt Treichler.

Treichler identified the woman as Elizabeth Ross, of Monticello.

Apparently, the chief deputy said, Ross was riding too close to a steep ditch, and that "caused the ATV to roll over and land on top of Ross." She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The initial call to emergency dispatch came in at 7:29 p.m., but officials believe the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., Treichler said.

"Ross was discovered by a relative who went searching for her after the relative could not reach Ross by cell phone," he said. "The relative used an app called Life360 to find Ross' location and noticed that the location had not changed since 12:31 p.m. earlier that day."