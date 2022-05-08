A 75-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash late last week in Plymouth, authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at County Road 101 and N. 38th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Sandra J. Wetterlind of Ramsey suffered numerous injuries and died about 45 minutes later at North Memorial Health Hospital, the examiner's office said.

Police in Plymouth have yet to disclose any information about the crash, including how it occurred and whether anyone else was injured.