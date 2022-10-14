A 44-year-old woman has admitted to stealing more than $210,000 from a southern Minnesota city's public housing authority over an eight-year time span.

Marcie M. Thumann pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a government program that receives federal funding in connection with stealing from the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority, where she worked.

The plea agreement noted that federal guidelines suggest Thumann receive a prison term ranging from 1 1⁄ 2 to two years in prison, keeping in mind that federal judges have wide discretion when imposing sentences. A date for sentencing has yet to be determined.

The agreement also calls for Thumann to make full restitution to the housing authority for the $213,217 that she stole.

Thumann stole the money "for her own use" from the housing authority, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to court records. The thefts occurred from January 2010 through "at least" mid-July 2018, the records disclosed.