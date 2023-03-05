Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves

He finished with 27 points and eight assists, making the Wolves' final two field goals to keep the Kings at bay.

BY THE NUMBERS

24 Points for the Wolves' Mike Conley, his most in a game this season. His previous high was 20 on Feb. 3, his second-to-last game with Utah.

8 Consecutive games Kings star De'Aaron Fox had scored 30 points before he was held to 25 against the Wolves.

5 Double-doubles for Rudy Gobert over his past six games, after he had 13 points and 14 rebounds.