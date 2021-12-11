8 p.m. at Portland • BSN Plus, 830-AM

Wolves update: After five consecutive losses, the Wolves are 11-15. They are 36-87 all-time against the Trail Blazers, including 12-50 in Portland, where they have lost eight in a row. ... G D'Angelo Russell (right ankle) is doubtful and G Patrick Beverley (adductor) is probable. ... After Friday's loss to Cleveland, coach Chris Finch said his team is "playing like a team that has no confidence."

Blazers update: Portland (11-15) has lost four in a row as trade rumors swirl around six-time All-Star G Damian Lillard, although the team says it won't part with him. Lillard has been out since Nov. 30 because of an abdominal issue, but he is expected to return for Sunday's game. He is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists. ... C Jusuf Nurkic leads the team in rebounding (10.3).