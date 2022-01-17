6:30 p.m. at New York * BSN 830-AM

Wolves update: At 21-22, the Timberwolves are trying to get to the .500 mark; only six Western Conference teams have winning records this season. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns got his 17th double-double of the season in Sunday's 119-99 victory over Golden State. The Wolves bench had a season-high 57 points in that game. ... The Wolves have forced 10 or more turnovers by opponents in 39 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the league.

About the Knicks: New York is at 22-22 after Monday afternoon's 97-87 loss to Charlotte at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks had won their previous four games there before Monday's loss dropped them to 11-12 at home. ... G Kemba Walker (knee) missed his ninth consecutive game. ... It was the 64th birthday for Knicks — and former Wolves — coach Tom Thibodeau. ... F Julius Randle leads the team in scoring (19.1) and rebounding (10.1).